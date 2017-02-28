Knitters urged to get crafting for Age Action

It's time to dust off those knitting needles and get crafting as Age Action's 'The Big Knit' campaign returns for the eight successful year in a row!

Since 2009 knitters and crafters across the country have assembled together to knit an astonishing 390,000 hats for Age Action's campaign. These little hats have to date helped raise €140,000 for the organisations Care & Repair service which supports hundreds of volunteers carrying out free DIY jobs for older people and helping them stay safe and warm in their homes.

Now organisers are calling on the people of Tipperary to lend their support to this groundbreaking campaign, dust off their knitting needles and cast-on for this brilliant cause.

From October 2017, the nation’s little hats will appear on innocent smoothie bottles across the country. For each bottle sold wearing a little hat, Innocent Drinks smoothies will donate 30 cent to Age Action.

Completed hats can be sent to The Big Knit 2017, innocent drinks, Fruit Towers, 2 Ballsbridge Park, Dublin 4 or dropped into any of Age Action’s shops or offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Monaghan.