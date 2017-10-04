Tipp dairy farmers out on top at NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards

Tipperary dairy farmers John and Maria Walsh are cream of the crop following their win at the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The Walsh family from Ballylooby, Cahir earned the country’s top prize for best quality milk in the Sustainability Category at an awards ceremony today in Dublin which recognised 14 of Ireland’s top dairy farms.

Winners John and Maria Walsh, who supply their milk to Dairygold Co-op, were accompanied by their children Claire, Helena and Brendan at the ceremony where they received a prize of €5,000 and the coveted NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards perpetual cup.

They are the sixth generation of farmers to farm the land and take great pride in their work. Attention to detail is paramount and all farm decisions are discussed as a family on a Saturday evening around the dinner table. Farm safety is key and something they are very passionate about.

They said “Safety is a word we cannot stop talking about. The attention to detail is something that everyone on this farm takes pride in. We believe that if our standards drop, the quality of our product will do likewise. We are always looking for new ways of improving. Many of the decisions on this farm are discussed at the dinner table, when everyone is home and can have their say”

Speaking at the event Minister Michael Creed said: “Irish farming is more than just a business; it is a way of life. Irish farmers learn their craft from their parents and grandparents before them. It is no accident that Irish dairy products are regarded as the best in the world. Irish farmers and their family’s commitment to delivering world class quality milk, day in day out, coupled with our grass based farming systems has enabled us to build successful markets for dairy products around the world."

The NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards has been running since 1996 and celebrates excellence in Irish dairy farming.