Tipperary farm outside Fethard to host Friesian open day

The 2017 National Irish Pure Friesian open day will be held on the farm of Micheal Spillane and family Tullamaine, Fethard, on Wednesday, July 19, at 11am.

Michael's family have Nenagh and Templederry roots, with his mother Breda Boland coming from Ballymackey and his father, Sean, from Templederry.

This is an open event where the mountain herd of pure friesians will be on display and where stockjudging will be held along with the winners of the 2017 national herds competition being announced on the day.

There will be over 30 dairy related trade stands at the open day.

At 3.30pm a sale will take place with 20 heifer calves and 12 served maiden heifers from the herd's top cow families offered for sale.