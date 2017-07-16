Tipperary farmer Brian Reidy keeps on top of paperwork with Herdwatch app

Brian Reidy is a suckler farmer with his father Pat in Ballylooby near Cahir in County Tipperary. Brian also runs his own dairy and beef nutrition consultancy, Premier Farm Nutrition, meaning a lot of time on the road and away from the farm.

Brian was on the lookout for something to help him keep on top of his farm compliance paperwork and manage his farm records, he found the solution in the Herdwatch App, which is making life on the farm and on the road a whole lot easier for him.

Recording all the different information for Bord Bia, ICBF and Cross-Compliance is difficult for most farmers, Brian finds the Herdwatch app to make all of this that little bit easier.

“I was weighing calves a few weeks back, I put their weights into Herdwatch and it gave me their average daily gains. I put them into a group in the app and dosed them all according to their weight, I literally did all this in the app as they were in the shoot, the weights went to ICBF and the dosing was recorded for Bord Bia”

The whole audit process can be a stressful time for farmers, however Brian found using Herdwatch made a big difference:

“My last audit was so easy, he just went through the report I printed from Herdwatch while we had a coffee in the house”.

Keeping a tight calving pattern can prove to be quite difficult when the majority of your cows are being AI’d on slats. Brian told us how Herdwatch helps him with this: “When I see a cow bulling, I record the heat in Herdwatch in advance of the breeding season”.

Brian explained how the new Watchboard in Herdwatch helps him keep on top of the breeding season: “I’m always checking Herdwatch for when a cow is due to repeat or for cows that have not come into heat yet, it’s all there in the Watchboard when I need it”.

Recording all his serves and scanning results in Herdwatch means that “there is no more rooting through pieces of paper or looking at excel sheets, it’s all there in the one app, that’s the beauty of Herdwatch”.

Brian’s father Pat is still an active member of the farm, he too has embraced the Herdwatch app.

Brian explained that “If I’m working away and he is wondering about a cow that isn’t sucked and who her calf is, he can just check it on his phone, it’s that easy, it’s all there on all our devices”.

Herdwatch lets you look at an animal’s history and make informed decisions, anytime, anywhere, even with no internet access.

Brian explains how the app helps at calving time. “When I’m registering calves, I literally have all the information there in Herdwatch, so I can register the calves as I tag them”.

