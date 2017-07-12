Tipperary farms included in new hen harrier programme

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine awarded the administration of a new pilot Locally Led Agri-Environment Scheme (LLAES) to the Hen Harrier Project Ltd.

In Tipperary and along its county borders, the programme is targeted specifically at farmers with land in Slieve Bloom Mountains and Slieve Felim to Silvermines Mountains Special Protection Area (SPAs).

The Hen Harrier Project Ltd brings together a team of experienced conservationists, agricultural advisors and environmental scientists in conjunction with Brendan O'Gorman (Accountants) and the Golden Eagle Trust Ltd and aims to deliver a range of environmental benefits on marginal and upland farms.

The Project Team will work to build strong partnerships between farmers and management agencies, to deliver ecosystems that benefit local biodiversity and communities.

Currently, programme design is underway and 12 development farms have been selected across the SPA network to assist with this.

Two development farms have been selected in the Slieve Felim to Silvermines Mountains SPA. The farms are in the Templederry and Capparoe areas. Wider consultation will take place shortly. The programme design and development phase is expected to be complete by September of this year.