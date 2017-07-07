IFA says that a strong farm sector needs in crease in CAP funding

The delivery of a strong, sustainable and competitive agriculture sector requires an increase in the CAP budget, IFA president Joe Healy has said.

Mr Healy said that in discussions on the future of the EU budget, strengthening existing common policies, such as CAP, was critical to securing a strong future for the EU, and to demonstrate the positives of EU membership.

"There is a tough negotiating road ahead but with an Irish Commissioner in place who understands agriculture and a Government that is aware of the importance of agriculture to the Irish economy, this fight is far from over,” he said.

Mr Healy said that member states must take into account the need for adequate funding to support the many economic, social and environmental benefits that were delivered through CAP, and to allow the policy to reform and respond to the demands of European society, and to challenges in the areas of climate change and environmental sustainability.

“It must be recognised that low farm incomes remain a major challenge,” he said.