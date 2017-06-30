North Tipperary IFA to host farm safety day at Nenagh Mart

North Tipperary IFA, in conjunction with Central Auctions Co-op Marts, will hold a farm safety event for families on Tuesday, July 4, in Nenagh Mart at 12.30pm.

IFA county chairman Tim Cullinan said the event aimed to ensure farm safety was a focus for all the family at this busy time of year, with schools about to close for the summer.

“It is so important that safety remains a top priority for everybody on the farm. We want to make sure farmers consider risks and how they can be avoided. It doesn’t have to be complicated; by making simple and practical changes you can significantly reduce the risks on your farm and encourage all the family to be safety aware, and conscious of the do’s and don’ts,” he said.

Speakers will include Maura Canning, IFA Farm Family chairperson, and Peter Gohery, Galway IFA, a survivor of a farm accident. The Irish Red Cross will give demonstrations on first aid and CPR.

Tipperary IFA is grateful to Central Auctions Co-op Group CEO Michael Harty and all at Nenagh Mart for providing the venue and facilitating the event.