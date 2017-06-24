ICMSA welcomes Europe's decision on dairy labelling for foodstuff
ICMSA president John Comer
The president of ICMSA has welcomed the decision by the European Court of Justice ruling that effectively only genuine dairy-derived food products can be described as milk, cheese, butter and yoghurt.
John Comer said it had been self-evidently wrong that products that contained not a trace of milk were being marketed in this disingenuous way.
He said that corporations had quite deliberately played on people’s desire for healthy, traditional, dairy-based foodstuffs while actually substituting real dairy ingredients with cheaper and more processed vegetable and plant-derived elements.
It was blatantly unfair and a breach of product descriptions as any reasonable person would understand that ter, he said.
“Anything that supported genuine dairy foods was to the benefit of Ireland’s grass-based and progressive dairy farmer sector,” he said.
