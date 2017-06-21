Tipperary farm families reminded of Embrace Farm remembrance ceremony

All those who lost their lives in farming accidents and traumas will be commemorated this Sunday, June 25, in an annual special Embrace Farm Remembrance Service.

The service itself will take place in the Most Holy Rosary Church in Abbeyleix at 2pm. During the service, respect will be paid to all those who have tragically lost their lives to farming.

This years’ service will be led by Church of Ireland Bishop Michael Burrows. Local clergy in attendance from the Catholic Church, Church of Ireland and Presbyterian Church will include Fr Gerard Ahern, Canon Patrick Harvey, Fr Michael Kelly, Rev Ian Poulton, Fr Joe Brophy and the Rev Ruth Gill.

This year will mark the fourth annual Remembrance Service organised by Embrace FARM - it was founded in 2014 by Brian and Norma Rohan, following the death of Brian’s dad Liam on the family farm in Shanahoe, County Laois in 2012.

The whole idea behind it was to provide a bereavement support group for families, who like them, have lost a loved one or suffered serious injury in a farming accident.

Out of all 12 accidents so far in 2017, 8 (two thirds) were said to have been associated with farm tractors and machinery, while the remaining four deaths were livestock related.

Ten of the 12 victims were aged over 60 years with seven of these people being over 70 years of age

The current level of farm deaths is said to be almost twice that of 2015 and 2016 levels.

It has been a busy year for the directors of Embrace Farm as 119 families have made contact with them to have their loved one remembered.

Over the last two years, six regional information nights were held in Cork, Limerick, Mullingar and Tuam.

Embrace Farm also organised four family residential weekends in Middleton, Cork, Kilkenny and Laois, and one adult residential weekend in Laois with a day trip to the Japanese Gardens.

Embrace FARM has no dedicated funding but has been very fortunate to have benefitted from many fundraisers held in their name.

Along with this they have received many generous donations.

Their aim now is to push Embrace FARM out there and to create more awareness about the Remembrance Service.

At the service, the names of people who have died in farm accidents will be read out.

If you would like the name of your loved one remembered at this years’ service contact Brian and Norma on 085–7709966 or send an email to embracefarm@gmail.com

Follow their facebook page also for updates www.facebook.com/embracefarmaccidents