ICMSA urges Tipperary farmers to submit NMPs for GLAS payments

The Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine has informed the ICMSA that in order for the final 15 per cent GLAS payment to be made, the Nutrient Management Plan must be submitted.

Farmers have been urged by ICMSA Farm And Rural Affairs Committee chairman Patrick Rohan to contact their planner immediately to ensure that their NMP has been submitted and, in the event of that not being the case, to submit it immediately.

“To ensure payment by the end of June, the NMP plan needs to be submitted by next week and given all the delays experienced so far with GLAS payments, we would think it absolutely crucial that farmers are not subjected to further delay in payments due to circumstances outside of their control,” he said.

Mr Rohan said that ICMSA understood that only 5,000 NMPs had been submitted out of a total of 35,000 applications.

“There is no other way of describing the 2017 GLAS payments situation as other than a mess,” said Mr Rohan.