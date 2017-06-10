AgTech symposium aimed and farmers and food producrers to be held in Horse & Jockey

Local Enterprise Offices in the South East, which includes Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford, will host an AgTech Symposium on July 5 in the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles.

The event will run in conjunction with Enterprise Ireland, Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, the institutes of technology, the Irish Farmers Journal, TSSG, and Agriforvalour, and has been funded under the Action Plan for Jobs LEO Competitive Funds.

Registration for the symposium has now opened.

Advanced ICT is being developed and implemented at every stage of the food chain, from the primary producer on the farm, through to the processor and retailer. Growth in global population and changing diets in emerging countries are projected to bring about a 70 per cent increase in global demand for food over the next 40 years. The Government’s Action Plan for Jobs identified the potential of the Agri-Food and Ag-Tech Sectors as key drivers of economic recovery and job creation in Ireland and this symposium will explore how the potential of AgTech in particular, can be maximised in this regard for the region.

This game-changing event appeals to farmers, engineers, companies, entrepreneurs, inventors, investors, students of agriculture, technology, research and innovation, media correspondents and AgTechand Precision Farming enthusiasts, as well as development bodies and agencies. There is a growing movement in agriculture to apply information technologies to the industry in order to improve practice, efficiencies and yields whilst contributing to the health of livestock and the quality of life for farmers.

A morning conference style symposium will investigate the future developments, opportunities and strengths of AgTech in Ireland. It will also assess how the impact of ready built technologies from other sectors can be transferred and applied to agricultural processes. Funding the AgTech sector and what it means to get early stage funding intervention for a start-up will also be discussed. The availability of an AgTech Innovation Fund to invest in early-stage food and agricultural technology companies in the region will also be explored. Thereal impact of AgTech on the Farm and how technology contributes to competitiveness and profitability will be demonstrated through an interesting panel discussion.

The afternoon will offer networking opportunities and optional interactive workshops on key areas of interest in this sector including bio-economy, automation, sensors and engineering. Places at these workshops are limited and will be offered on a first come first served basis on registration. Registration opened today however, due to restrictions on numbers organisers are encouraging early registration to avoid disappointment. Local Enterprise Offices are especially keen for their clients to attend as the symposium will heighten awareness of emerging opportunities in this sector.

The objectives of the symposium are to call on best practice in order to identify and develop the opportunities and strengths of the agricultural technology sector in the region and to create a vision for AgTech that will incorporate both innovation and sustainability. The event will explore ways to progress and adopt new and emerging technologies and solutions to increase productivity, profitability and promote new market diversification. This symposium will also examine the opportunity to develop an AgTech Innovation Fund to facilitate investment in early-stage food and agricultural technology companies. The fund will enable entrepreneurs to develop solutions to improve farm productivity, increase agricultural sustainability, modernise supply and distribution chains and create leading edge high-value products and services which in turn will lead to a transformation of the start-up and business development ecosystem across the region.

Tickets are priced at €50 and include morning conference, light refreshments and lunch. Afternoon workshops are optional and free for conference participants to attend however, pre-booking is essential and availability is quite limited, for that reason those interested in attending AgTech are urged to register for the event at www.agtech2017.eventbrite.ie