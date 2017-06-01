Tipperary winner: Newport's Martin Ryan receives lifetime award for contribution to farm journalism

Newport farmer Martin Ryan has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding work in agricultural journalism in this year's Zurich Farm of the Year awards.

A second award went to Clonmel farmer Jack Murphy who took an award for excellence in farm safety

The Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year Awards, now in their fourth year, recognised excellence in all areas of the Irish farming industry, aiming to shine a light on one of the most successful and important sectors within the Irish economy.

Having overcome tough competition to take home top accolades, category winners on the night were presented with a cash prize of €2,500 at the special awards ceremony for their achievements.

The Farmer of the Year Awards, sponsored by Zurich Insurance, featured six categories including Beef, Dairy, Tillage and Sheep. In addition, a special Grand Prix Award was taken home by Peter Hynes from Aherla, Cork, as the overall farmer for the year winner.

Declan O’Halloran, head of sales and agri-business for Zurich Insurance, said: "The Farmer of the Year Awards are designed to celebrate excellence across a wide range of farming categories and to reward Ireland’s farmers for their contribution to their communities and to society. Jack Murphy and Martin Ryan have set themselves apart in their fields and we’re proud to help recognise these accomplishments. I would like to congratulate them, and the other winners of the 2017 Farmer of the Year Awards, as well as each and every one of those who were shortlisted. These awards are a celebration of their successes and a showcase of some of the world-class work carried out by Ireland’s farming community, and it’s great to see them becoming an annual highlight in the farming calendar."

The title sponsor for the Awards for the 4th year is Zurich Insurance, o while the category sponsors are the Health & Safety Authority, the ICMSA, the Irish Independent and Teagasc.