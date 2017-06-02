Tipperary farmers urged to cut out risks and improve farm safety

In Ireland today, farming is regarded as being the occupation with the highest number of fatalities.

A new report released entitled “Risk taking and Accidents on Irish Farms” was completed by the ERSI on behalf of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

The report itself gives a clear insight into the various risks taken on a daily basis and also whether or not they are associated with accidents or “near misses” on the farm. A total of 800 farmers took part in the study.

The report examined different areas of the farm where farmers take risks.

The report showed the risks that farmers are taking out on the farm.

Below are some of the safety precautions that farmers are failing to undertake.

n getting help with Jobs (27 per cent)

n use of safety gear (26 per cent)

n using PTO or machinery guards (12 per cent)

n checking machinery before use (11 per cent)

n using restraining or handling facilities when treating animals (8 per cent)

n storing chemicals away (3 per cent)

Another section of the report looked at factors such as farmers age, family status, farm size and whether it was dairy farm and their impact. Results form report show:

n unmarried farmers take more risks in not checking machinery before use.

n farmers with larger farms are more likely to take risks by not routinely using safety gear.

n larger farming families were less likely to take risks in terms of doing jobs without help.

n keeping chemicals out of reach of children on the farm was more likely done on dairy farms and among part time farmers.

Under accidents and near misses, farmers were asked whether there had been accidents on their farms in the previous ten years or whether they had experienced a near miss:

n over 12 per cent were personally involved in an accident

n 27 per cent had a near miss

n 8 per cent said that someone else had been involved in one on their farm.

Not getting help was associated with both accidents and near misses involving the farmer.

Farmers accidents and near misses were both more common in larger farms.

At FRS, farm safety is one of our main priorities. We actively promote good farm safety and we have developed many course to help tackle this issue.

Below are some of the courses specifically developed by FRS to offer farm families the chance to get formal safety training for both themselves, workers and the younger members of the families.

- safe tractor driving

- shainsaw safety

- spraying operations

- manual handling

- first Aid

- livestock handling

- assistance with safety Statements

Contact our office on 0505-22100 log on to visit www.frstraining.com where full details of course content is available.

The annual Embrace FARM Accident Remembrance Service which remembers those who have died or suffered injuries on farms in Ireland, will take place on June 25 at 2pm in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, County Laois.

For more details email embrace.farm@gmail.com