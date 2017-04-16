Tipperary farmers urged to enter Farmer of the Year award

Zurich Farm Insurance, in partnership with Farming Independent, is calling on farmers in Tipperary to make sure they’re in contention for the fourth annual national Farmer of the Year Awards by the entry deadline on Tuesday, April 18.

The awards recognise excellence in the farming industry and celebrate one of the most successful and important sectors within the economy.

There are a number of categories available for entry, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award. A Grand Prix Award will also be presented to the overall Farmer of the Year for 2017. Each award winner will receive a prize of €2,500. The awards categories are in beef, sheep, dairy, tillage, excellence, rising star, lifetime achievement and the grand prix of farmer of the year.

The awards are free to enter and farmers can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. Full details of categories and how to enter are available at www.farmeroftheyear.ie