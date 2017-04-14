SuperValu hopes to sell over 225,000 Irish spring lambs

National chainstore SuperValu has announced that it expects to sell €17m worth of Irish spring lamb this year, the equivalent of 225,000 lambs, with some already in the selected shops ahead of the Easter weekend.

The group said that its spring lamb is 100 per cent Irish born and bred and reared by Bord Bia Quality Assured farmers.

"As the number one supporter of the Irish agri-food industry, SuperValu is committed to bringing the very best of locally-sourced fresh Irish produce to consumers. Our policy is to stock 100 per cent Bord Bia approved SuperValu branded meat products, meaning our customers can be confident they are buying the best in Irish meat, while also supporting local Irish suppliers," said Martin Kelleher, managing director, SuperValu.

The group sources from over 2,200 Irish suppliers – more than any other grocery retailer in the Irish market – equating to an annual economic contribution of €2.19bn.