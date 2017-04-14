ICMSA calls for 32cpl March milk price on back of co-op figures

The ICMSA's dairy committee chair Gerald Quain has called for an across the board 32cpl for March milk.

“The very healthy profits declared by several processors in the last few weeks demonstrated that improved returns to farmers were justified,” he said.

Mr Quain claimed that the improved situation for processors was a consquence of underpaying suppliers.

Nenagh-based Arrabawn Co-op recently announced a €2m operating profit.

Meanwhile, Rabobank's quarterly review of global dairy markets says that a 20 per cent growth in Chinese imports is expected to keep global markets “well balanced” over the next three months.

However, it warned that higher than expected production in New Zealand at the end of their production season had stymied the 2016 price recovery.