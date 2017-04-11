ICMSA takes tough stance on payment scheme delays

It is essential the Department delivers on commitments given at the meeting with regard to GLAS, BPS and TAMS II, according to ICMSA deputy president Pat McCormack.

The Tipperary Town farmer was speaking after a meeting of the Farmers Charter of Rights Monitoring Committee.

Mr McCormack described the ongoing delays in GLAS payments as a complete disaster and said the onus was squarely on the Department to work through the outstanding cases and get them cleared for payment immediately.

“Many of those awaiting payment applied for GLAS almost two years ago and still have received no payment received despite complying with the full terms and conditions of the scheme,” he said.

Mr McCormack said that ICMSA was calling on the Department to immediately issue the 15 per cent balancing payment for those GLAS 2 applicants who have had their inspections and are therefore eligible for payment.

online applications

Turning to the 2017 Basic Payment Scheme and Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme that opened for applications on March 13 and closes on May 15, Mr McCormack said that this was the last year for paper applications with only online applications being accepted for 2018.

He described this development as hasty in terms of both computer literacy and broadband speed.

In relation to TAMS II, the deputy president said that the Department must ensure that all payments were made within Charter deadlines.

“We don’t think it’s unreasonable at all to expect the Department to meet the commitments it itself has given as part of the Farmers Charter process,” he said.