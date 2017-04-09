FRS advises farmers to stay alert with smart farming

Today’s farming Ireland has most definitely changed with Irish farmers showing an increased trust in digital markets and mobile apps.

In the past few years, Farming has gone through a digital revolution and is being transformed more and more each day by technology.

Many apps are developed to help the everyday farmer with his workload, from weather predications right up to calf registration. Each app in turn serves the purpose of making life that little bit easier. Farmers have been “mobile” forever but the difference is that today’s farmer has more access to mobile technology, which has all the potential to bring the office to the fields.

We have put together some of the most popular farming apps used by Irish farmers on a daily basis:

Donedeal is often described - as being a giant in the farming community. Even though farmers still go to auctions and marts to do their buying and selling, a large amount of famers now carry out their buying and selling through Donedeal.

Donedeal’s first report in 2013, revealed that out of a total of 9,000 farming ads published on the site every month, 20 per cent were placed from i-phones and 33 per cent were sent from android smartphones which is proof that then and over the coming years farmers are becoming increasingly technology friendly.

The Farmers Journal daily digital news app broke into the iTunes top 100 most downloaded apps in less than two weeks after the launch in 2015. The app is most definitely the voice of farmers in Ireland with 247,000 readers per week.

Even though the app has a lot of similar content to the print edition, it gives readers a lot more added benefits such as the ability to download content and read it when offline. You can also search for key words which really saves time when it comes to looking for certain content.

The weather is a big factor in the everyday life of the Irish farmer. Knowing the weather for the upcoming days, weeks and months is vital for a farmer in order to plan ahead. The Met Eireann weather app provides an up to date look at the weather along with weather predictions.

The app is an invaluable source for farmers and undoubtedly, every farmer does need it.

The app includes many features such as: weather warnings; latest hourly weather reports; national and provincial text forecasts; sea area forecasts; coastal reports

Herdwatch is the first cross-platform mobile solution fully approved by the department of Agriculture. The app gives farmers both mobility and peace of mind when it comes to recording legally required information such as calf births and remedies. The app is currently the number one must have app for dairy, suckler and beef farmers with over 5,000 farmers currently using the app. One of the even better things about the app is the fact that you can work offline.

The app offers the following features: easy compliance and valuable farm records anytime, anywhere on your smartphone or tablet for just €130; time saving tool that will minimise the time you spend on paperwork; record Bord Bia remedies and feed purchases; paperless farm to farm movement certs; calf birth registration in less than a minute; record weights in seconds; manage full breeding cycle.

Agriland is one of the largest daily farming news portals in Ireland. The ap itself is updated constantly throughout the day with all news farming and agri from not only Ireland but all over the world. The best thing is that there is no subscription or sign in process, so all the content available is completely free. Readers have all news available instantly on their mobiles.

The features include: unlimited scrolling; a feature to send breaking news alerts directly to your phone; the option to save stories to read later; swipe for the next story feature; the ability to search for a story; the option to adjust text size and settings.

As Irish farmer’s trust increases in digital markets and mobile apps farming is beginning to grow even more and farming life is becoming that little bit easier thanks to these apps for the everyday Irish farmer.