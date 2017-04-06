ICSA criticises processors over lamb prices

ICSA sheep chairman John Brooks has said processors have yet failed to step up to the mark with opening prices for spring lamb.

“Again we have seen the failure of factories to pay out a sustainable price for this highly specialised premium product” he said.

“The spring lamb sector needs a minimum of €7/kg to make it viable.”

Compounding this, Mr Brooks said that some processors continued to substitute Irish lamb with cheap lamb and lamb products imported from the UK, which he described as a “cynical tactic to keep a lid on the price paid out to farmers here”.