ICSA emphasises need for 'tough response' to Brazilian meat scandal

The ICSA has reiterated its call for a complete ban on Brazilian beef after its general secretary Eddie Punch met EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis in Brussels.

Mr Punch emphasised the need for a tough response to the Brazilian meat scandal.

Mr Punch met the Commissioner at the margins of the Committee of the Regions plenary session at the European Parliament.

“The commissioner informed ICSA that he was travelling to Brazil and he accepted the ICSA argument for a tough response,” said Mr Punch.