Macra joins calls for a ban on Brazilian beef imports

The demand for action against Brazilian products was also backed by Macra na Feirme.

The organisation's national president Sean Finan said: “This scandal reinforces previous concerns that Macra na Feirme raised about Mercosur meat products entering the EU market and competing with high quality, fully traceable EU meat products.

“The Commissioner for Agriculture and the Commissioner for Trade must ensure that any imported meat product meets the high standards to which European farmers and producers comply with and that are expected by our European consumers.”

Mr Finan said that it was time for the Commission to take the decision and enforce a total ban on imported meat products from Brazil until such time as the European Commission had evidence that Brazilian meat products are produced and processed to EU standards.