IFA meets EU officials on need for Brazilian beef ban

The IFA has reiterated its call for a ban on Brazilian beef and meat imports.

Joining the calls for a ban, IFA national livestock chairman Angus Woods met Irish MEPs, senior officials in the EU Commission in DG Sante, DG Agriculture, Commissioner Hogan’s cabinet and COPA.

He said IFA received strong political support for a ban on Brazil and secured agreement that Commissioner Andriukaitis will be called before the Agriculture or Environment Committee in the European Parliament to answer questions.

Mr Woods said the EU must respond strongly and ban substandard Brazilian meat imports.

“We made it very clear to the Commission that there are systematic failures in the controls in Brazil and the EU can no longer credibly rely on the authorities there to certify meat exports to the EU,” he said.