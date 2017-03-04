Calf export move welcomed as charges decrease

The decision from Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to reduce inspection charges on calf exports by 75 per cent from €4.80 to €1.20 per head, has been welcomed by IFA president Joe Healy.

He said this is a very positive boost to the live export trade for calves and comes at a vital time when calf sales are reaching their peak.

Mr Healy said that IFA had been working hard to reduce charges on live exports and this decision by Minister Creed was worth about €1,100 on each load of calf exports.

IFA National Livestock chairman Angus Woods said, along with the solid market demand from Holland, Spain and other countries, the announcement was a very positive step for the live export trade, which was vital for price competition and market outlets.

Mr Woods said IFA had prioritised the live export trade this year and worked hard to drive a strong calf export trade.

He said seven loads of calves were already exported this week and IFA expected more positive news on exports to Turkey shortly.