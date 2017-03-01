Thurles seminar to promote living in rural Ireland

An innovative evening seminar will take place in the Anner Hotel, Thurles, County Tipperary on Monday, March 6, at 8pm to promote the value of rural Ireland and all the services available.

The seminar, titled Expand Your Horizons 2017, is jointly organised by Teagasc and the National Rural Network (NRN).

“All those living and working in rural Tipperary are welcome to attend, and will benefit from the information provided and the valuable networking opportunity with service providers to rural communities. The event will foster increased dialogue and information sharing in rural areas,” said Donal Mullane, Teagasc regional advisory manager for North and South Tipperary.

The central focus of the event is the provision of information for rural dwellers who wish to explore new possibilities for improved economic and social development for their own lives and for the betterment of their community.

The seminar series will have particular relevance for those interested in diversifying their farm, considering a new on-farm or off-farm enterprise, retraining for a new job or applying for funding opportunities under the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

Teagasc and the National Rural Network (NRN) have brought together other rural based organisations and these will be exhibiting on the night.

These stakeholders will be on hand to provide a flavour of the opportunities they offer and the role they play in contributing to the viability of rural areas.

National Rural Network Project Director Seamus Boland said: “Many rural dwellers are dependent on agriculture and should be made aware of the services available in their locality to assist them to become economically and socially sustainable”.

The Thurles event is one of 28 evening seminars, taking place across the country.

Among those taking part are: Teagasc, Templemore College of Further Education, North and South Tipperary Leader, Clan Credo, Citizens Information, Forestry, Credit Union, Organic Society, Educational Training Boards, Ulster Bank, Local Enterprise Office, Community Finance Ireland, MABS, AIB, FRS Services ,Bank of Ireland

To see locations and dates for the Expand Your Horizons events log on to www.nationalruralnetwork.ie or www.teagasc.ie/news--events/national-events/ or email info@nationalruralnetwork.ie