Tipperary ICMSA chair 'rejects outright' threat to regional vet labs

The chair of Tipperary ICMSA, Sean Butler, has said that the association “rejects outright” the idea that any of the six remaining Regional Veterinary labs operated by the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine could be closed as part of a review currently underway by a Departmental team and he specifically ruled out any idea that the Mid West facility outside Limerick that served North and Mid Tipperary and its hugely commercial farming hinterland could be affected.

Mr Butler was speaking at the end of week that saw him and several other prominent members of Tipperary ICMSA participate in a demonstration mounted at the lab in Knockalisheen on the Clare side of Limerick to coincide with the arrival of the Department’s Review Team.

“The idea that this lab, which serves North and Mid Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and all of Kerry from Kenmare to Listowel, would close with the thousands of affected farmers expected to make their way to Athlone or Bishopstown in Cork is downright bizarre and completely unacceptable,” he said.