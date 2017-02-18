Loughmore's Thomas says Smart Farming 'helping' towards better returns

Loughmore native Thomas Ryan told this year's ASA conference that the Smart Farming programme was helping Irish farmers to improve returns while reducing environmental impact.

“Sustainability is not just about the environment. It is also about economic and social sustainability for farming and wider rural communities. In 2017, over 1,000 farmers across 50 groups throughout the country will participate in the Smart Farming programme with average cost savings being identified on each participating farm is €5,000. The adoption of the measures proposed will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, impact on water quality and contribute positively to farm incomes,” said Mr Ryan, a member of the IFA's Environment and Infrastructure Executive.

The Agricultural Science Association conference, Addressing Climate Change in Irish Agriculture, held in Portlaoise, heard that a substantial and coordinated effort was required from across the Irish agri-food industry in order to meet the Food Wise 2025 and EU Climate Targets for 2030.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Matthew Crowe, Director of the Office of Evidence and Assessment at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) who said that building trust between environmental and agricultural stakeholders is a major challenge.