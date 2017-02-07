Deputy Cahill to address IFA's agm in Nenagh

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill will be guest speaker at the North Tipperary IFA agm in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, at 8pm this Thursday, February 9.

North Tipperary IFA chairman Tim Cullinan has encouraged all to attend, saying the meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss important farming issues and to get an update on the work IFA is doing to maximise product prices, improve farm profitability and secure additional supports for farmers. The meeting will also get an update on Brexit and the implications for Tipperary farmers.

Mr Cullinan said the level of farm inspections and penalties applying to Tipperary farmers will be discussed in detail on the night, with figures released recently showing inspection penalties cost farmers in North Tipperary and east Clare €1.28m over last six years. Tim Cullinan said this is a substantial amount to lose, particularly in sectors such as beef and sheep where farm payments can account for more than 100 per cent of income.

Deputy Jackie Cahill, Fianna Fail Junior Spokesperson on Food & Horticulture, will discuss his party’s agriculture priorities and will provide an update on agriculture issues on the political agenda.