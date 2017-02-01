Toomevara meeting on farm income crisis

The Irish Family Farm Rights Group (IFRG) continues its nationwide Farm Incomes Crisis series of meetings with a meeting in the Parish Hall, Toomevara, on Thursday, February 2, at 8.15pm.

All are invited to attend the farmers' meeting chaired by Donie Shine.

Time permitting topics for discussion will include the four animal movements rule, the Shannon / Dublin water pipe, slurry spreading, Single Farm Payment / Basic Payment and the CAP mid-term review 2017, Fair Trade legislation, Disadvantaged Area Payments review 2017, €300 suckler-cow and €20 ewe headage payments, GLAS, Hen Harrier Scheme, Milk Price, Map red lining and the survival of local post offices.