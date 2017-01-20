Farm accidents a reminder to put safety first

Over the duration of 2016, there were 44 people killed in workplace related deaths. This however, is a reduction of 21% as 56 deaths occurred throughout the various workplaces in 2015.

Statistics released this year at the national farm safety and health conference showed that farming continues to be the most dangerous occupation in Ireland.

The number of deaths on farms remained high, with 21 reported in 2016, compared to 18 in 2015.

In comparison to farming, the number of construction fatalities dropped to nine in 2016, from 11 in 2015. There was a clear reduction in the number of fishing related deaths down to three in 2016 compared to five in 2015 and one fatality in the transportation and storage sector compared to four in 2015. Across all the sectors accidents involving working with vehicles made up almost half (20) of all fatalities in Ireland in 2016.

Cork came out on top as having the highest number of fatalities in 2016 with eight recorded, followed by Kerry and Meath both with four. Tipperary also came out quite high with three fatalities in 2016.

There were nine deaths in men over the age of 65 in the agriculture sector in 2016. The majority of work related deaths (30) however, were males between the ages of 25 and 65.

