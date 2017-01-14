IFA dairy chief says there's room for further milk price rise

IFA National Dairy chairman Sean O’Leary has said the first GDT auction of 2017, which saw a weighted average decrease in the index of 3.9 per cent, would not reduce the scope for further milk price increases for dairy farmers on their December milk.

He called on co-op boards to increase prices as markets justify.

Despite the average decrease in the GDT index, the price of butter rose by 0.5 per cent, and that of SMP by 2.3 per cent.

The GDT prices for those products would yield an Irish milk price equivalent of just over 36cpl before VAT, he said.