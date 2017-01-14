Herdwatch app helps you get on top of tedious paperwork

Suckler farmer Danny McGee keeps a herd of 20 Charolais cows and sells their calves as weanlings at the mart because he finds this gives the best return.

Like most suckler farmers, Danny would have the best of intentions when it came to recording paperwork but always found it difficult to stay on top of it.

He knew that this was going to cause a problem with compliance down the road and after reading an article about the Herdwatch app, Danny decided to get the app to see if it could help him.

Two years on and and the Milford, County Donegal farmer hasn’t looked back.

Danny, like all farmers is always trying to improve his management and reduce his workload.

Danny explained to us how Herdwatch had helped him do this.

“I now record all my medicine purchases straight after I buy it, I just put it into Herdwatch as I have a cup of tea, when I need to inject an animal I can just record that there and then.”

Danny said that there was “great peace of mind” knowing that you are on top of your compliance.

Danny is constantly trying to improve his breeding and tighten his calving pattern and using all AI bulls is important to this.

He explained how Herdwatch helped him drive this on as well.

“I record all my serves in Herdwatch, I can then see when my cows are due to repeat, so I know what cows to be watching out for,” said Danny.

He said that before Herdwatch, if he lost an AI slip then it was guessing game as to when that cow was due to calve, now it’s all in Herdwatch, and he can quickly check which cows are due.

As well as being able to register his calves and record all his cross compliance, what Danny thinks is a real game changer is the fact that you can see an animal’s complete history at the touch of a button.

“If I want to know when a cow was dosed if she was sick before, I just tap on her history. It gives me a more complete picture of my herd and what I need to do next,” he said.

Danny is part of a growing community of over 4,000 farmers using Herdwatch every day to manage their herds and eliminate farm compliance paperwork.

