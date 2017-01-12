Tipperary's ABP part of winning food consortium

ABP Food Group has announced that it has been selected as part of a winning pan-European consortium to lead ground breaking food research.

ABP Nenagh and Cahir announced that the consortium includes fifty partners spanning market-leading businesses, technology innovators, best-in-class research institutions and consumer facing organisations.

The winning consortium was chosen by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) following a competitive selection process and will work to improve food production levels throughout the supply chain.

Over the next seven years, the partners will invest close to €1200 million matched with up to €400 million, financed by EIT.

The project, called EIT Food, will set up four innovation programmes to target a number of important societal food challenges.