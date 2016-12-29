Another good year for Tipperary-based FRS

Overall 2016 was a very positive year for each of the FRS Network divisions, Farm Relief Services, Fencing, Training, Recruitment and Herdwatch.

While milk prices were a major issue at farm level, FRS Farm Relief Services increased their sales over the year by some 20 per cent. This was mainly due to increased demand for labour on dairy farms.

FRS Training continues to provide courses and testing on sprayers as farmers respond to new legislation. FRS Recruitment experienced further growth in demand for both temporary and permanent positions across all industry sectors.

Herdwatch had another successful year all around with positive feedback from customers across the board. FRS Fencing continued to have another strong year, with contract and retail business showing strong growth over the year.

The history of FRS in Roscrea started on Castle Street, Roscrea in 1980 with just two employees at the time. The opportunity to move to a much larger property at Derryvale, Roscrea, came along in 1993. 23 years later FRS have proudly turned the first sod on a new office block to meet the growing needs of the business and to accommodate its 40 people currently working at the National office in Derrryvale, which is 33 extra people since it first opened. The new offices plan to open in spring/summer 2017.

Herdwatch which is now just over two years old, has taken the Agricultural Industry by storm in Ireland and have now launched the farming App in the UK. With a team of 7 based in Roscrea and an impressive 5 Irish and 2 UK awards, the icing on the cake came with a ‘Royal’ Invitation to Buckingham Palace this year where they were presented with the RADBF Prince Philip Award by his Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip and the Queen's husband.

FRS Training has made over 15,000 awards on the National Framework of Qualifications (QQI) in 2016.

Having trained and certified over 19,000 learners in pesticide application, FRS training has developed a high quality sprayer testing services which are carried out by qualified department registered testers.

In response to the Governments Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), FRS Training has developed an approved one-day TAMS Safety training course.

Our TAMS Safety course provides vital safety training delivered by the department of agriculture approved trainers covering the training requirements.

FRS Training continues to offer high quality certified training programmes across multiple disciplines; Agriculture; Construction; Healthcare, management, retail and more.

FRS were delighted to have been part of this year’s record breaking National Ploughing Championships, with 283,000 passing through the gates in Screggan, Tullamore, over the three days.

As always we were delighted to meet customers and make new ones.

Herdwatch scooped up their second Innovation award and were very busy signing new farmers up to the App.

The Roscrea Scout troop served the tea and coffee and made €1,000 in donations from visitors.

With live boom sprayer and fencing demos the stand was very busy throughout the three days. FRS Fencing contract and retail businesses throughout the country showed good growth in 2016.

Our commitment to quality over the past 35 years continues to bring new and repeat business back.

The re-opening of TAMS II for sheep grant fencing has created great interest among farmers and our offices are available to give free quotes and advice on all your fencing projects in 2017.