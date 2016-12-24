Tipperary's Suirvale's Joe shares third spot in welding competition

Joe Dunne of Suirvale Macra, South Tipperary shared third place in this year's final of the Macra na Feirme All-Ireland Welding competition, sponsored by Griffin Welding and Engineering Supply Centre, Midleton, County Cork.

The competition was won by Imokilly man, John Casey, from Midleton Macra, with Danny O’Donoghue of Freemount Macra, Avondhu, Cork second while John McAuley of Ardcath Macra, Meath, shared third place with Mr Dunne.

Seán Finan, Macra national president, congratulated the winner John Casey and said well done to all participants. “This is another very important competition to promote the skills of welding which very important for every farmer to be able complete regular maintenance of machinery and building.”

He thanked Griffin Engineering for their sponsorship and Cork ETB Training Centre in Bishopstown for hosting the competition.

The event saw competitors from Macra clubs all over the country battling it out for the prize of a welder donated by the competition's sponsors, as well as a place on the Macra prize winner’s trip abroad next year.

The competition involved a written theory test followed by practical welding tasks.