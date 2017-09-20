Fundraising dance for Milford Hospice

A fundraising social dance for the Milford Hospice Care Centre in Castletroy, Limerick will be held in the Moyle Rovers sports centre, Monroe, Clonmel on Saturday night, October 7th.

Music will be played by highly-rated newcomer Liam Mannering and Maria Dance Band, and dancing will be from 9pm-midnight.

Tickets cost €10 and refreshments will be served. For more information contact John Kearney on 085-8870305.