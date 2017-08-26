Heritage Sunday, & Free Admission to Swiss Cottage

Celebrate Nature in Music & Poetry with “The Galtee Mountain Boys” on the front lawn of the Swiss Cottage from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, on Heritage Sunday (27th August). Additionally, there is *free admission* to the Swiss Cottage from 10am to 5.15pm.

Meanwhile, why not visit Cahir Castle, one of Ireland's best preserved medieval castles. Take a guided tour and enjoy the displays of 'Women in Medieval Ireland' and the '1599 Siege'. Tours and audiovisual will run frequently throughout the day (Sunday, August 27), from 9am to 5.30pm. Last tour leaves at 5pm. Admission Free.

Also, you can attend the opening of St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Tipperary town, from 19th to 27th of August (2.30pm to 5.30pm). St Mary's Church of Ireland is one of Tipperary Towns oldest landmarks, the current church was built in 1832 but history shows a church was on this site for over 600 years.

Inside the church there is a splendid stained glass window created by AJ Davis from the Birmingham school of art. The church yard is used by Bird watch Ireland for nature walks and we also have commonwealth war graves. Admission Free.