Tipperary deaths - Friday 5 January, 2018

The late Gertrude Corcoran

The death has occurred of Gertrude (Gertie) Corcoran (née Lyons) late of Lower Graigue, Killenaule, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband William (Billy), daughters Lisa, Clare and Sarah, sons-in-law, grandchildren Eva and Jamie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Friday evening from 5 o'c. with prayers at 8 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. House Private on Saturday morning please.

The late Helen Deane

The death has occurred of Helen Deane (née Williams) late of 50 Main Street, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her brother John Williams. Peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Kerr and cherished family Terry, Caroline, Stella, Kieran, Wayne and Alice, brothers Tom and Freddie, sister Lilly, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home at Main Street, Cloughjordan this Friday from 4 o'c top 8 o'c. Remains arriving to Ss. Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in the Church grounds. "Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the North Tipp Hospice".

The late Myles Hutchinson

The death has occurred of Myles (Mylie) Hutchinson late of The Grange,Templemore Road, Roscrea, Tipperary. Reposing at his Residence on Friday from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Rosary at 6 o'clock. House private after 8 o'clock. Private removal on Saturday to St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock and burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Roscrea. Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Stroke Unit c/o Limerick Regional Hospital.

The late Imelda Matthews

The death has occurred of Imelda Matthews late of 28 Railway View, Roscrea, Tipperary. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 5.00 with removal at 7.00 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.00 followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late Eddie O'Meara

The death has occurred of Eddie "Lalty" O'Meara late of Pearse Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his son David. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Eamonn, Deirdre, Jimmy and Hughie. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, sisters Alice (O'Brien), Phylis (Conroy) and Ena (Reichart), grandchildren Niall, Roisín, Rachel, David, Bríona and Enya, daughters-in-law Fiona, Jackie and Fiona, son-in-law Dave, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 6.00pm, with removal at 8.00pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Clonmel Parkinsons Association Support Group

The late Caroline Power

The death has occurred of Caroline (Carrie) Power (née Horohan) late of 4 Church View, Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Friday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.