Tipperary deaths - Thursday 4 January, 2018

The late Patricia Cooney

The death has occurred of Patricia ( Pattie ) Cooney (née Fanning) late of Galboola, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Mickey, daughter Bridget, son Michael and grandson Michael. Peacefully, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of Padro Pio Nursing Home, Holycross and under the constant care and love of Laura and Benny. Deeply regretted by her loving family; Mary, John, Catherina (Shoer), Ella (Coman), Mairéad and Laura, sisters Bridget (O'Dwyer) and Margaret (Tracey), brothers Sean, Larry, Jimmy and Paddy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Leonard, Willie, Joseph and Benny, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 4th Jan., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Our Lady & St Kevin Church, Littleton at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 5th Jan at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The late Ann Bradshaw

The death has occurred of Ann Bradshaw (née Lorigan) late of Castleview, Ballysheedy, Annacarty, Tipperary. adly missed by her loving husband Bernard, daughters Caroline, Fiona, Niamh and Áine, sons Paul and Colm, brother Tom, sister Marian, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence Thursday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty, Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Julia McHugh

The death has occurred of Julia (Jilly) McHugh (née O'Gorman) late of Foilmacduff, Hollyford, Tipperary. In her 94th year, predeceased by her husband Johnny, daughter Margaret and sons Eddie and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Myles, John, Gerard and Martin, daughters Helen and Maria, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Catherine Meskill

The death has occurred of Catherine Meskill (née Myles) late of Frehans, Newcastle, Tipperary. Wife of the late Gerard. Deeply regretted by her sons Patrick, Seamus and Peter, daughter Anne-Marie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, Padraig and Bryan, relatives and friends. Reposing on Friday at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday for 11 o' clock Mass in St Mary's Church, Ballybacon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only,donations to St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen.

The late Richard O'Meara

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) O'Meara late of Kilvemnon, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Margaret (Maggie) and much loved father of Tony, Paul and Carol. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Eddie, sister-in-law Josephine, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, neighbours, work colleagues and a large circle of friends.Reposing in St Michael's Church Mortuary, Mullinahone on Thursday 4th January from 5pm with removal to church altar at 8pm for prayers. Requiem Mass Friday 5th January at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary General Hospital, Medical 2 Ward. Family flowers only please.

The late Tom Power

The death has occurred of Tom Power O.A.M. late of Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Tom Power O.A.M.(Order of Australia Medal), Sydney, Australia and formerly of Horsepasture, Powerstown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Loving husband of Trish, father of Rob and John, father-in-law to Tomeo, known as "Banga" to his grandchildren Lucien and Clare, he is also survived by his sisters Kitty, Sr. Bríd and Sheila, nieces, nephews and their families. Burial will take place in Australia. Mass will be offered on Friday January 5th 2018 at 12.00 noon in St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, Clonmel.