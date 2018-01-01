Tipperary deaths - Monday 1 January, 2018

The late Richard (Richie) O’Meara

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) O’Meara, Kilvemnon, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary. Beloved husband of Margaret(Maggie) and much loved father of Tony, Paul and Carol. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law, son in law, brother Eddie, sister in law Josephine, nieces and nephews,grandchildren, neighbours and a large circle of friends. “ A friendly face , a friendly smile. A friendly home for all. Now Richie’s been invited to the greatest house of all.” Funeral arrangements later.

The late Teresa Bradshaw

The death has taken place of Teresa Bradshaw (nee O’Shea), Cullen Village, Co. Tipperary. Teresa, wife of the late Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Bobby, daughters Lorraine and Ann, her eight grandsons, sons-in-law Jim and Denis, daughter-in-law Mary, sisters Eily and Phyllis, nieces, nephews, her long time friend Aileen, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Ann’s residence, Cullen Village on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Cullen. Funeral afterwards to Old Pallas Cemetery. House private Wednesday morning, please.

The late Bernie Lynch

The death has taken place of Bernie Lynch (nee Creagh), Stillorgan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary. Loved by her late husband John and very sadly missed by her children, Alice, Tina, Mary, and Susan, her sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday, January 2nd 2018. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 3rd, at 10am at the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion followed by burial at Glencullen Cemetery.

The late Teresa Morrissey

The death has taken place of Teresa Morrissey,Portlaoise and late of Glasnevin, Dublin and Coalbrook, Thurles. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Johanna, brothers John and Ned and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her brother Dick and Martin, sisters Sr Eileen, Sr Johanna, Catherine, Anne, Angela and Margaret, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces. Relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The late P.J. Ryan

The death has occurred of P.J. Ryan late of Old Marian Park and formerly of Mitchels Villas, Tralee, Kerry / Loughmore, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Mary and devoted father of Martina and Gerard. Deeply regretted by his loving family - his wife, children, grandchildren David and Gareth, great-grandchilren Louise and Kara, sisters Sheila and Nuala, sons-in-law Phil and Paul, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 4.30PM to 6.30PM followed by removal at 6.30PM to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by private cremation. No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to The Parkinsons Association.