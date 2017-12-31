Tipperary deaths - Sunday 31 December, 2017

The late Brian O'Leary

The death has occurred of Brian O'Leary, Castlekeale, Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Brian passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents Fran and Vera, sisters Janet and Susan, niece Lauren, nephews Kevin, Cian, and Ben, uncles, aunts, extended family and his many special friends. Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Finnian's Cemetery.

The late Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, December 29th 2017, Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John and James, sister Eileen, extended family and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary today, Sunday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday (New Year's Day) at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Teresa Morrissey

The death has occurred of Teresa Morrissey, Portlaoise and late of Glasnevin, Dublin and Coalbrook, Thurles. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Johanna, brothers John and Ned and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her brother Dick and Martin, sisters Sr Eileen, Sr Johanna, Catherine, Anne, Angela and Margaret, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces. Relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The late Christy Morgan

The death has occurred of Christy Morgan, Shamrock Court, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his grandson Paul O'Meara. Sadly missed by his loving wife May and family, daughters, son, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and many friends. Reposing on Monday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12noon followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late James (Seamus) Moran

The death has occurred of James (Seamus) Moran, Monaree, Nenagh, Tipperary / Roscommon Town, Roscommon, and formerly of Bank of Ireland - December 29, 2017 (peacefully) in the exceptional care of Ashlawn Nursing Home; deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, sons Paul, Karl and Mark, brother Joe, sisters Mac, Margaret, Eva and Cathy, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday at 11.45am. for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Sr. Stephanie Conway

The death has occurred of Sr. Stephanie (Tess) Conway, St. Xavier's Convent of Mercy, Ennis, Co. Clare; St. Mary's Convent of Mercy, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Kilfenora. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her sister Mary (Corbett), Ennis, her passing is deeply regretted by her sister Chris Lalor, (Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny), her brothers J.J., (Kilfenora), Tom and Fr. Paddy, (Ennis), brothers-in-law Matt and Billy, nieces, nephews, extended family, her Mercy Community and a wide circle of friends. Remains reposing on Sunday at St. Mary's Convent of Mercy, Nenagh from 3pm until 6pm followed by evening prayer. Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12noon, leaving immediately afterwards for burial in the Parish Cemetery, Drumcliffe, Ennis, Co. Clare at 3pm approx.