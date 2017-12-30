Tipperary deaths - Saturday 30 December, 2017

The late Billy Tobin

The death has occurred of Billy Tobin, Camus, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, December 29th 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Billy (in his 80th year), deeply regretted by his loving wife Una, daughter Brigid, sons Joseph and John, brother Michael, sister Sr. Annette (Navan), daughters-in-law Joanne and Christina, grandchildren Chloe, Ciara and Irene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this evening (Saturday) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Tony Mullins

The death has occurred of Tony Mullins, Springfields, Clonmel, Tipperary. Formerly member of the Defence Forces. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of John and Sinéad. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, uncle Tom (Daly), extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on this evening (Saturday) 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Bernie Lynch

The death has occurred of Bernie Lynch (née Creagh), Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, December 28 2017 and formerly of Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Loved by her late husband John and very sadly missed by her children, Alice, Tina, Mary, and Susan, her sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday, January 2nd 2018. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 3rd, at 10am at the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion followed by burial at Glencullen Cemetery.

The late Mary Crowe

The death has occurred of Mary Crowe, Ranelagh, Dublin / Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Daughter of the late Roger and Sheila Crowe and beloved sister of Richard and Ann. Very sadly missed by her sister in law Una, brother-in-law William, nephews Shane, Rossa and Patrick, nieces Olivia and Bernie, grandnieces Carla, Amelia and Aleyna, relatives and dear friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Tuesday, January 2nd, from 12 midday to 1.20pm followed by cremation at 2pm at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Br. Kevin, Capuchin Day Centre. (www.capuchindaycentre.ie)

The late James (Jim) Fogarty

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Fogarty, Ailesbury Park, Newbridge, Co, Kildare and formerly of Ballyhurst, Tipperary Town, Co. Tipperary) - 29th December 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Miriam, daughters Pat and Maureen, sister Chrissie, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday (January 1st) from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The late John (Jonathan) Keady

The death has occurred of John (Jonathan) Keady, Cabra, Thurles, Tipperary. Beloved Son. Deeply regretted by his loving family, father Brian, mother Patricia (Pat), brothers David and James, grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and good friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, December 31, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday, January 1, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery. House Private.

The late Kathleen Bridget Oliver (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Bridget Oliver (née Murphy), 79 Springfort Meadows, Nenagh (29th December 2017) peacefully in the loving care of The Lakes Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brother Christy, grandson Daniel, nephew Gerard. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sidney, sons Ken, Dave & Mike, daughter Marian (Kelly), sister Joan (Moylan), brothers Mick, Joe & Paddy, daughters-in-law Martina, Caroline & Polly & son-in-law John, 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday (New Year's day) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Limerick Baptist Church, Old Cratloe Road on Tuesday at 11am for Funeral Service followed by burial in Killoscully churchyard. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pieta House. House private please.

The late Peter Ryan

The death has occurred of Peter Ryan, Peter, Killane, Ballinahinch, Co. Tipperary. December 29th 2017 peacefully at Milbrae Lodge nursing home Newport. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers John, Tom and Jim Delahunty, sisters-in-law Cait and Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, first cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Sunday, 31st December, from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinahinch. Requiem Mass on Monday (New Years Day) at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Nancy Sheehan (née Molloy)

The death has occurred of Nancy Sheehan (née Molloy), Ballycarido, Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary. Suddenly, predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and son Eamon, loving mother of Pat, Marie (Griffin), Veronica (Ryan), Tony, Susan (Stapleton), Carmel (Lawlor) and Evelyn (Sheary). Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters, brother, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing on Sunday (new year's eve) at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 3.30pm until 5.30pm followed by Removal to Portroe Church arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.