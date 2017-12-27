Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 27 December, 2017

The late Andy Duggan

The death has occurred of Andy Duggan, Western Road, Clonmel, on 25th December 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Andrew, Martin and Gerry, daughter Breda, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Nancy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Brú Columbanus, Cork.

The late Anthony Corcoran

The death has occurred of Anthony Corcoran, Bishopswood, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary on December 26th 2017. Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his father Sean and mother Kitty, Sadly missed by his loving family, his partner Mary, son Karl, daughters Marie, Natasha and Rebecca, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum Thursday (December 28th) from 5pm to 7:00pm followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Paul Hickey

The death has occurred of Paul Hickey, Raheen, Golden, Bansha, Co. Tipperary on 25/12/2017. Paul. Predeceased by parents Michael and Kathleen, sister Geraldine McGrath. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Eamonn, Séamus, Declan, Dermot, Denis, Kevin, Liam, Karl, Ivan, Alan and Raymond, sisters Cora (O'Regan, Ennis, Co. Clare), Jean O'Dwyer (Fawnagown, Tipperary), uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Rd.,Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Bansha Church Thursday morning at 10.45am for 11am Mass, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Cluain Arann, Tipperary.

The late Nancy Donnelly

The death has occurred of Nancy Donnelly, Knockeen, Holycross Road, Thurles, on December 23rd, 2017, peacefully at home. Deeply mourned by those who shared her life journey, her niece Mary and friend Seán, nieces, nephews, wonderful neighbours, carers and many friends. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. to arrive in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave, at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Bridget (Bridie) Duggan

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Duggan (née Hennelly), Sean Treacy Ave, Thurles and formerly Tooreen, Partry, Co Mayo. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Acorn Lodge, Nursing Home, Cashel. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) and son John. Deeply regretted by her daughters Ann, Margaret and Mary, sons Liam, Tony, Martin and Michael, sisters Peg McLoughlin, Sarah McAndrew and Anne Corbett, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, sisters in law Kitty Grant and Nancy Hennelly, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 29th Dec., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 30th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only.

The late Jack Gleeson

The death has occurred of Jack (Jackie) Gleeson, Ballyroan, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Much loved resident of Padre Pio Nursing home, Holycross. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Kathleen, Breda and Mary, brother Murty, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, very good neighbours, Lucy and the staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home and many good friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, on this Thursday from 5.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am, followed by interment in Drom Cemetery.

The late Br. Patrick Hennessy

The death has occurred of Br Patrick Hennessy, De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co.Laois and formerly of Whitefield, Loughmore,Templemore, Co.Tipperary, on December 26. 2017 (peacefully) in Miguel House. Predeceased by his brothers James, John and Thomas, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Patricia. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, his confreres in the Christian Brothers and by the community and staff of Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House on Thursday, 28th December from 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, the 29th December, in The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.