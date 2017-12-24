Tipperary deaths - Sunday 24 December, 2017

The late Ann Barry

The death has occurred of Ann Barry (née Barrett) late of Melrose, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Innishannon Co. Cork. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Cáit, Ailish, Áine (Roberts) & son Liam. Brother Jimmy, sisters Gretta, Chris, Joan, Mary, Kathleen & Bernie. Son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Asha, beloved grandchildren Una, Eoghan, Lisa & Liam óg, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday 27th of December from 5’oc to 7’oc. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday the 28th at 9.45a.m. for Funeral Mass at 10’oc followed by burial in Ballyhooley Cemetery, Castletownroche, Mallow at 1p.m. approx. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Nenagh Special Summer Camp.

The late Nancy Carey

The death has occurred of Nancy Carey (née Barry) late of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Wife of the late Billy. Sadly missed by her loving family. Sons, daughter and grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday evening (St. Stephen's Day) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Ursula Flood

The death has occurred of Ursula Flood late of Turraheen, Rossmore, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Bernard; deeply regretted by her husband, relatives and friends.

Arriving at the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour Rossmore on Saturday evening December 23rd at 7.15pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday December 24th at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. House private please.

The late Angela Foley

The death has occurred of Angela Foley (née O'Leary) late of Keelnabrack, Glenbeigh, Kerry and formerly Cashel, Co Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Joe Foley and much loved mother of Joanne, Catherine and Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers John and Paddy, sisters Maureen and Kitty, brothers in law and sisters in law, grandchildren Hannah and Ronan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Brennans Funeral home on Tuesday (26th December) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. James Church, Glenbeigh, at 7pm. Requiem mass for Angela Foley will take place at 11am on Wednesday with burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society.

The late William (Bill) Ryan (Raubaire)

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Ryan (Raubaire) late of Kilcommon Village, Kilcommon, Tipperary. Brother of the late Bridie (Carr) and Kitty (Hughes). Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary, nephews and niece, T.J. (Carr), David, Helen, Seán, Thomas and Padraig (Hughes), grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening (Christmas Eve) at his nephew's home in Kilcommon Village from 5 o clock to 8 o clock. Removal Tuesday morning (St Stephen's Day) to St Patrick's Church, Kilcommon arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Kilcommon.