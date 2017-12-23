Tipperary deaths - Saturday 23 December, 2017

The late Seamus Keher

The death has occurred of Seamus Keher late of 'Ros Villa', Brittas Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Retired member of An Garda Síochana, Traffic Corps. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Laura, sons Ronan, Dara and Declan, his daughter Dearbhla, daughters-in-law Katie, Claudette and Rachael, son-in-law Denis, grandchildren Charlie, Robert, Séamus, Áine, Diarmuid, Shannon, Aideen, Cillian and Clodagh, sisters Eileen and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave on Sunday morning at 10.45 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to C.A.M.E.O. CARE

The late Faddy Butler

The death has occurred of Faddy Butler late of Brittas, Cashel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Noreen O’Brien, uncle Tommy Butler, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.00noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Patrick Campbell

The death has occurred of Patrick Campbell late of Stradavoher, Thurles, Tipperary. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Christopher Murphy

The death has occurred of Christopher Murphy late of Meentulla, Murroe, Limerick and formerly of Tourienbrien Newport, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving daughter, Sue Lovelock, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Sue's residence, Meentulla, Wednesday the 27th from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, Thursday the 28th for 11.30am Mass followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 1.45pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Mary O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donnell (née RYAN) late of Piercetown, Gooldscross, Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Michael (Mickey), deeply regretted by her loving daughters Liz, Marian and Jeannette, grandchildren Donna, Darren, Eoin, Chloe, Shane, Shannon, Jade and Ava, sisters Alice and Breda, brothers Sean, Peter, Pat, Noel and Donie, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening December 26th from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Wednesday December 27th at 11am followed by Cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. No flowers please, donations to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Patricia O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) O'Dwyer (née Walsh) late of Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Phil, dear mother of Cormac, Niall, Fergus and Aoife, a devoted grandmother to Una, Myles, Malachy, Leah, Isla, Annaliese, Patrice and Cillian and sister of Margaret, Helen, Chris, Bernadette, Gerard, Deirdre, Anthony and the late Marie and Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Nuala, Alison and Kozue, son-in-law Dan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (26th December) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.