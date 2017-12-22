Tipperary deaths - Friday 22 December, 2017

The late Patrick Joseph Kennedy

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Kennedy, West Court, New Quay, and late of Garrymore, Clonmel. Patrick Joseph (Pa Honan), predeceased by his sisters Mary Barlow and Chrissie Coy, sadly missed by his loving daughter Jackie, brother Michael, niece Hilda grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home on Friday evening, from 4 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown at 6 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Seamus (JA Shamie) Walshe

The death has occurred of Seamus (JA Shamie) Walshe, Artane, Dublin, formerly Grange, Clonmel and Carndonagh, Co. Donegal and Ex. An Post, Sheriff St. and Dublin Mail Centre) (suddenly) at home, deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary (née Ryan, Drumcollogher, Co. Limerick) very sadly missed by his loving son Martin and partner Stephanie, brother John, sisters Carmel (O’Leary) and Bernie (Lonergan), godchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road on Friday, from 12 noon until 4.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Artane to arrive for Funeral Mass at 10.30am and thereafter to Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Brother Kevin, Capuchin Centre, Church Street, Dublin. 7. House Private.

The late Michael Landy

The death has occurred of Michael Landy, Owning Retirement Village and formerly Tullahea, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, on 20th December 2017.

Reposing at Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Friday, 22nd December, from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday, 23rd December, from Bretts Funeral Home at 10.15am to The Church of St. John the Baptist, Kilcash, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Alice Lanigan

The death has occurred of Alice Lanigan, Templemichael, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Alice Lanigan (nee Vaughan), Templemichael, will be sadly missed by her daughters, Diane, Breda & Ciara, her sons Richard, Peter, David & PJ, her sisters Maireade & Helen, her grandchildren, sisters-in-law Kitty, Anna-Mary & Lily, son-in-law Liam, daughters-in-law Agnes, Laila & Michelle, brother-in-law Willy, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours & many dear friends.

A Force of Nature

Reposing at the Lanigan home, Templemichael, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday 22nd December from 4pm-8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 23rd of December in St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler at 12:30pm. Funeral thereafter will be in Grangemockler Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Pat Maher

The death has occurred of Pat Maher, Dublin Road, Thurlesbeg, Cashel, Co. Tipperary on 20th December 2017, peacefully at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Pat, brother of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel this Friday at 5.30 with removal at 7.30 to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30 and burial afterwards to Ballysheehan Cemetery.

The late Margaret (Peg) O'Flynn

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) O'Flynn (née Murphy), The Garage, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary and formerly Corrogurm, Mitchlestown. At Bridhaven Nursing Home, Mallow, beloved wife of the late Maurice, dear mother of Helen, Mary, Maurice and Tomas, and sister of Jimmy and the late Eddie, Mikey, Kitty, Ann and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters in-law, brother in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ballyporeen Parochial Hall on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of The Assumption, Ballyporeen, burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

The late Gemma Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Gemma Fitzpatrick, Bohernamona Road, Thurles, and formerly Mitchel St and the County Library Thurles. Peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her brother Pat. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers John (Tralee), Tommy (Nenagh), Gregory (Perth,Australia), Noel (Dublin),sisters in law, aunt Julia Maher (Cashel), uncle Sean Moloney (Limerick), nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on St Stephen's Day, Tuesday, 26th Dec. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wed 27th Dec at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Bridget Quigley

The death has occurred of Bridget Quigley (née Ryan Morgan), Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary and late of Cappanuke, Murroe, on December 21st 2017, in her 95th year, (peacefully) at Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Predeceased by her husband Edmond and grandson Ollie. Sadly missed by her daughter Margaret (Carey), son Thomas, daughter in law Mary, son in law Jim, grandchildern T.J., Neddie, Ann-Marie and Donal, great grandchildern, brother Anthony (Cappamore), sister Mai Jo (Birmingham), sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening from 5 o' clock at Our Lady Queen of Peace Funeral Home, Kilcommon with removal at 8.30 o' clock to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross. Reqieum Mass Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Maher), Brocka, Ballinaderry, Nenagh; and Loughrea, Galway. Predeceased by her husband John, brother Tom and parents Elizabeth and Jim. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary Porter (Clostoken, Loughrea) son-in-law Thomas and grandchildren Lisa, Linda, Laura and David, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hibernian Funeral Home in Portumna on Friday, 22nd, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in Kilbarron Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to UHG.

The late Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan, London and Park Rd. Templemore. Co. Tipperary, on Dec. 5th 2017. Suddenly in London. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Statia and his sister Joan. Sadly missed by his sister Bridget, and brothers Rody, Tom and Noel, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial service will take place at a later date.