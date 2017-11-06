Tipperary deaths - Monday 6 November, 2017

The late Eugene Doherty

The death has occurred of Eugene Doherty, Loughkent West, New Inn, Tipperary; and formerly of Fertiana, Holycross, on November 4th 2017, peacefully at the Hospital of the Assumption Thurles. Eugene, son of the late Sean and Breda; sadly missed by his loving brother Gerard, sister-in-law Judy, nephews Ryan and Sean, aunts Nancy Ryan and Philomena Doherty, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Egan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Monday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Holycross Abbey. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Ballintemple Cemetery, Dundrum. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

The late John Cooke

The death has occurred of John Cooke, Ballycahill, Thurles. At Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel; deeply regretted by his brothers Joe, Michael and Tom, sister Eileen (Costigan), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Monday evening from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Arriving at Church of St. Cataldus, Ballycahill at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in Ballycahill Cemetery.

The late Madge (Margaret) McLoughney

The death has occurred of Madge (Margaret) McLoughney (née Gibson), Lahorna, Ardcroney, Nenagh. Peacefully at home. Surrounded by her loving family. Pre deceased by her beloved husband Patrick. Dearly loved mother of Evelyn (McLoughney), Margaret (Spain), Claire (Costello), Pat, Jim and Eamon, her sister Eileen (Slattery), sons-in-law John, Paddy and Dermot, daughters-in-law Anne, Kay and Eileen, her 14 cherished grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryans funeral home, Nenagh on Tuesday from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Remains arriving to Ardcroney Church on Wednesday for her Requiem mass at 2.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney new Cemetery. "House private on Wednesday morning please".

The late Mary Moloney

The death has occurred of Mary Moloney (née Kelly), Gurteen, Donohill, Tipperary on November 3rd 2017. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Mary, Pre-deceased by her husband Richard. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Jerry, Donal, Richard and James, sister Betty (Flood), grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Willie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am in St Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.