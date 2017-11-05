Tipperary deaths - Sunday 5 November, 2017

The late Eugene Doherty

The death has occurred of Eugene Doherty late of Loughkent West, New Inn, Tipperary and formerly of Fertiana, Holycross. Son of the late Sean and Breda; sadly missed by his loving brother Gerard, sister-in-law Judy, nephews Ryan and Sean, aunts Nancy Ryan and Philomena Doherty, cousins, extended family and friends. Reposing at Egan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Monday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Holycross Abbey. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Ballintemple Cemetery, Dundrum. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

The late Margaret McLoughney

The death has occurred of Madge (Margaret) McLoughney (née Gibson) late of Lahorna, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Surrounded by her loving family. Pre deceased by her beloved husband Patrick. Dearly loved mother of Evelyn (McLoughney), Margaret (Spain), Claire (Costello), Pat, Jim and Eamon, her sister Eileen (Slattery), sons-in-law John, Paddy and Dermot, daughters-in-law Anne, Kay and Eileen, her 14 cherished grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryans funeral home, Nenagh on Tuesday from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Remains arriving to Ardcroney Church on Wednesday for her Requiem mass at 2.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney new Cemetery. "House private on Wednesday morning please"

The late Mary Moloney

The death has occurred of Mary Moloney (née Kelly) late of Gurteen, Donohill, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Richard. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Jerry, Donal, Richard and James, sister Betty (Flood), grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Willie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, this Sunday from 4:30pm with removal at 7:00pm to St Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh. Requiem Mass Monday at 11:30am followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Bridget Murphy

The death has occurred of Bridget Murphy (née Walsh) late of 33 Árd Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St Nicholas’ Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. House private on Sunday. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir.

The late Joseph Teefey

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Teefey late of Ashley Park Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Pre deceased by his beloved wife Nancy. Deeply regretted by his loving son Philip and daughter Angela, brothers Mick and Richard, sisters Teresa and Hanna, grandchildren Aodhan and Nancy, daughter-in-law Grace, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Ballywilliam, Nenagh this Sunday from 4 o'c to 6 o'c. Remains arriving to Puckane Church on Monday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Youghal Graveyard, Newtown, Nenagh.