Tipperary deaths - Saturday 4 November, 2017

The late May Hamell

The death has occurred of May Hamell late of Killough, Killea, Templemore, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her sister Tess, niece Mary, nephews Jim and Noel, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s funeral home Templemore this Saturday from 6pm. Removal to St. James Church Killea 8pm, to arrive at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Templemore Cemetery.

The late Jim Corrigan

The death has occurred of Jim Corrigan late of Lisgarode Kilruane and late of Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary. Lt. Cdr. (Rtd), Irish Naval Association, 2nd November 2017. Deeply regretted by his wife, Brigid, daughters Sorcha Kellett and Niamh Gannon, sons Conn and Paul, grandchildren, brothers Neil and Brian, sister Eileen, sons-in-law Dan and Jim, daughters-in-law Martina and Beata, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Silver Street, Nenagh, on Saturday, 4th November, from 4.30 o'c to 6.30 o'c from there to Kilruane Church, arriving at 7 o'c Funeral Mass on Sunday, 5th November, at 2.30 o'c with burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.



The late Marie Larkin

The death has occurred of Marie Larking late of Ballahall, Roscrea and formerly of Bawn, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5.00 with removal at 7.00 arriving in Curaguneen at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.00 followed burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late James O'Connell

The death has occurred of James (Jim) O'Connell late of Comeragh Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of D.J., Elma and Claire. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brothers Michael and Sonny, sister Maureen (Murphy), grandchildren Cassie, Joshua, Noah, Ellie Beth and Jacob, son-in-law Nicky, daughter-in-law Nicola, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Chairde Alzheimer’s Society, Clonmel.



The late Mary Tarrant

The death has occurred of Mary Tarrant (née Wade) late of Thurlesbeg, Cashel, Tipperary

Beloved mother of the late baby Patrick and sister of the late Jimmy, Eddie and Sally. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Nicholas, family Julia, James, Billy, John and Maura, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Josie, Winnie and Biddy, brother Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.00am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.