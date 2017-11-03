Tipperary deaths - Friday 3 November, 2017

The late Mary Ryan Boland

The death has occurred of Mary RYAN Boland (née Farrell) Curreeny, Thurles, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughter, Cathy, Jim, Con and Peter, grandchildern, great grandchildern, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.Reposing this Friday evening at Our Lady Queen of Peace Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30 o'clock with removal at 8 o'clock to The Church of The Little Flower, Curreeny. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Mid Western Regional Hospital, Nenagh.

The late Paddy Bolger

The death has occurred of Paddy Bolger late of 5 Killaghy Crescent, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Nellie, brothers; Tommy, Michael, Jackie and Jerry, sisters; Mary and Eleanor, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in St. Michaels Church Mortuary, Mullinahone on Friday, the 3rd November, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm with removal to Church Altar at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 4th, at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Michaels Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. Donations, if desired, to the South Tipperary Homecare Team.

The late Breda Rogan

The death has occurred of Breda Rogan (née Bourke) late of Roscrea Road, Templemore and formerly of Chapel Street, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband P.J., daughters Mary, Sarah, Catherine, Annemarie and son Tony, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and her twelve grandchildren, also her brother Derry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Nellie O'Brien

The death has occurred of Nellie O'Brien (née Hall) late of Coolmoyne, Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Johnny, deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Kathy, Michael, Joan, Johnny, Moira, Theresa, Bernie, Tom, Dessie, Ray and Gary, her sisters Mary and Breda, brother-in-law Mikey, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Chambers

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Chambers late of Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary / Ballyjamesduff, Cavan. Husband of the late May and brother of the late Jim.Sadly missed by his loving daughter Jean, son-in-law Tony, grandson Thomas, Brother, Sister ,Brothers-in-law , sister-in-law ,nephews, nieces,Neighbours and wide circle of friends. Funeral service on Friday in Ballingarry Church of Ireland at 1.30 and burial afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Hospice.