Tipperary deaths - Thursday 2 November, 2017

The late Breda Rogan

The death has occurred of Breda Rogan (née Bourke) late of Roscrea Road, Templemore and formerly of Chapel Street, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband P.J., daughters Mary, Sarah, Catherine, Annemarie and son Tony, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and her twelve grandchildren, also her brother Derry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Grey’s funeral Home Templemore tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 7-30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Nellie O'Brien

The death has occurred of Nellie O'Brien (née Hall) late of Coolmoyne, Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Johnny, deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Kathy, Michael, Joan, Johnny, Moira, Theresa, Bernie, Tom, Dessie, Ray and Gary, her sisters Mary and Breda, brother-in-law Mikey, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Bernie's residence in Killerk, Fethard, on Thursday, November 2nd, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Chambers

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Chambers late of Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary / Ballyjamesduff, Cavan. Husband of the late May and brother of the late Jim.Sadly missed by his loving daughter Jean, son-in-law Tony, grandson Thomas, Brother, Sister ,Brothers-in-law , sister-in-law ,nephews, nieces,Neighbours and wide circle of friends. Reposing at St Josephs Funeral Home Borrisokane on Thursday evening from 5.30 to 7.30. Funeral service on Friday in Ballingarry Church of Ireland at 1.30 and burial afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Hospice.